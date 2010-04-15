Guess What, This Cruise-Control Market Is About To Hit Pre-Lehman Levels

BREAKING! It’s another up day. The market is on cruise control.



So now the only question is, really: when do we hit pre-Lehman levels? Raymond James’ Jeff Saut has been calling for it for a long time, and every day he sounds less and less crazy.

The market closed at 1251.70 on September 12, 2008, the last trading day before Lehman’s bankruptcy. The Dow’s pre-Lehman close was 11,421.

At this rate, we’ll be there in a few days.

