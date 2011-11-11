Guess What The Most Commonly Used Word In English-Language Media Was This Year

Occupy.



Yes, thanks to the Global Occupy protests, the occupation of Iraq and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, “occupy” is the most used word in media over the last year both online and in print.

Global Language Monitor, a media analysis company, published a list of the top 10 words, phrases and names used across the English language media over the past year today.

While “occupy” may have been the top individual word, “Arab Spring” was the top individual phrase with “Steve Jobs” being the top name mentioned in the past 12 months.

Last year’s top word was “Spillcam”.

You can see the full lists from Global Language Monitor here.

