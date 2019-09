From Oppenheimer, a very useful table on how much cotton goes into various consumer products, and how much that component changed in price from 2010 to now.



Despite the surge in cotton, the input component of a pair of jeans is only up about $1.12.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Oppenheimer

