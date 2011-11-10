Guess What Rap Legend Chuck D Thinks About Occupy And The New Economy

Rap legend, digital entrepreneur and public speaker Chuck D has always been a litmus indicator of-sorts when it comes to getting a read on the American socio-economic condition, particularly from a hipper point of view.



So it’s only fitting that we get his take on the Occupy movement and its larger implications. The following are top 3 highlights from a recent audio interview.

On Occupy: “(The push-back that Occupy demonstrates) has been talked about at least the last 15 years. Many people thought the economy of the U.S. would be on top forever and continue to do extremely well. But when one thing does well, there is a tendency for other things not to do well. (In this case) people in other countries (and segments in our own country) were just not doing well. Once you have people start to catch up on technology and education; they begin to start rejecting being exploited. This is what we are seeing now: a levelling out of the world economic field, and people are realising what their resources are and the (need to be treated fairly).”

On New Business Paradigms That Could Result From Occupy: “…it’s time to figure out how to access a new paradigm (for individual earning capability). When it comes to digital, in particular, why are we giving things away for free? People are still paying for certain things so this is where there is a new opportunity. (I’d like to see) some kind of profit sharing whereas if there are server fees being collected, or electricity fees for recharging… there should be some sharing of that collective revenue if you are creating content in some way

On the Telecommunications Industry and Occupy: “It seems to me that companies like Verizon have become the power companies that the automotive industry used to be. The thing is what are wireless companies like doing with all that surplus of earnings to help more of the people, particularly 18-24 who give them so much money?”

Listen to the full interview and hear more in-your-face comments at www.ldcoleman.com/radio

