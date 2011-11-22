BUSTED: HP Chairman Ray Lane Caught Using A MacBook Air At Home

HP executive chairman Ray Lane apparently hasn’t drunk the company Kool-Aid.



Reuters profiles Lane this morning, describing his rocky tenure over the last year, which saw HP hire and fire CEO Leo Apotheker, shake up its board of directors, and consider (and then abandon) the idea of selling its PC business.

The photo at the top of the story shows him working on his computer at home.

It’s a Macbook Air.

Lane is described as a calm but blunt leader — the kind of person who will tell a job candidate that they’re not right for the job, or talk very plainly about a friend’s professional failings.

HP reports earnings later this afternoon after market close. We’ll bring you the results as they cross the wire.

