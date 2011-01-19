Guess What? mums In China Actually Want To Be More Like American mums

All of the controversy over Amy Chua’s new book has missed the fact that mothers in China aren’t raising their kids this way anymore—they’re copying the U.S. system. By Newsweek’s Melinda Liu.



“Chinese mums” in China aren’t raising superior kids, actually. U.S. author Amy Chua’s book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother—and The Wall Street Journal extract of her memoir headlined “Why Chinese Mothers Are Superior“—has sparked huge debate inside China. But the response from what should surely be the Wild Kingdom of “tiger mums” might surprise you.

Read the full story at The Daily Beast.

