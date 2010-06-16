Guess What: BP's "Bottom Kill" Solution Might Just Cause More Oil To Spill

For those of you assuming that the ultimate solution will come from a relief well, Der Spiegel throws some cold water on “Bottom Kill,” and why it’s no sure thing.



First, one big risk is simply the fact that you’re creating a new hole:

“More oil could leak than before, because the field is being drilled into again,” says Fred Aminzadeh, a geophysicist at the University of Southern California. Ira Leifer, a geochemist at the University of California in Santa Barbara, voices similar concerns: “In the worst case, we would suddenly be dealing with two spills, and we’d have twice the problem.”

But wait, there’s more!

Although the BP engineers have already completed two-thirds of the first relief well, it is extremely difficult to find the out-of-control well in the middle of the bedrock, says David Rensink, incoming president of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

“You’re trying to intersect the well bore, which is about a foot wide, with another well bore, which is about a foot wide,” Rensink said recently. Hitting it with the first attempt, he adds, “would truly be like winning the lottery.”

…

Rensink is particularly concerned that BP, in drilling the relief wells, will penetrate into precisely those rock formations in which extreme pressure and temperature conditions facilitated the April blowout in the first place. Gas bubbles and gushing oil from the depths are real possibilities. “Any relief or kill well needs to be drilled with more caution than the first well,” Donal Van Nieuwenhuise, a geologist at the University of Houston, told the New Orleans daily Times-Picayune. “You don’t want a repeat performance.”

