Guess What Bank Everyone Thinks Is Going To Win The Stress Tests?

Goldman Sachs (via FT Alphaville) have come out with their pre-stress test results survey of 367 market participants. The voters picked a bank they feel will come out on top.The winner, by a significant margin: Santander.



This isn’t that surprising considering how Santander has been buying up assets in the UK and Germany, as well as reaping the benefits of their Latin American exposure.

In second place is another Spanish bank, BBVA, followed by Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and Barclays.

Early rumours this morning have 10 banks failing with several Spanish banks included.

