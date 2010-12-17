Guess What Apple's Top Secret Code Name Was For The iPad

Apple’s top secret codename for the iPad was K48, according to the FBI’s complaint against Walter Shimoon.



The FBI is investigating Shimoon, accusing him of insider trading for giving out tips on Apple products. He worked at Flextronics, an Asian electronics manufacturer.

Below is a snippet of a conversation Shimoon had about the iPad, before it was called the iPad.

According to Shimoon if someone said “K48” outside of a meeting for “K48 people,” that person would be fired.

Photo: Business Insider

