Is This Going To Be The Logo For Amazon's New Tablet?

Matt Rosoff

Amazon recently applied for a trademark on this logo for Lab 126, the subsidiary that builds the Kindle and is working on an Amazon tablet

Lab126 logo

Photo: via Geekwire

The application was filed last week and noticed by Geekwire yesterday. It kind of looks like a power button.

But former Microsoft Windows Phone team member Charlie Kindel pointed out that the logo looks almost exactly like a rifle sight:

rifle site

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Coincidence? Or subtle message to Apple, Android, and other tablet makers?

Lab126 is based in Cupertino, right near Apple’s headquarters, and the group has been hiring a ton of engineers with mobile experience.

