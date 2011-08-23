Is This Going To Be The Logo For Amazon's New Tablet?

Amazon recently applied for a trademark on this logo for Lab 126, the subsidiary that builds the Kindle and is working on an Amazon tablet:
Photo: via Geekwire
The application was filed last week and noticed by Geekwire yesterday. It kind of looks like a power button.
But former Microsoft Windows Phone team member Charlie Kindel pointed out that the logo looks almost exactly like a rifle sight:
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Coincidence? Or subtle message to Apple, Android, and other tablet makers?
Lab126 is based in Cupertino, right near Apple’s headquarters, and the group has been hiring a ton of engineers with mobile experience.
