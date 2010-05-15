Guess The Close And Win A Copy Of "The Rational Optimist"

Photo: Amazon

Are investors ready to dump some more ahead of the weekend, as they ponder a Europe with almost null bullets left to fire?With any luck, we’ll have an exciting last hour of the day.



Let’s play Guess The Close. Put in your closing price of the S&P 500. Whoever is closest will win a copy of The Rational Optimist by Matt Ridley, an optimistic case for the world economy that was glowingly reviewed by Felix Salmon.

To win you need to register to comment, and enter your best guess no later than 3:40.

Good luck!

