Guess The Close! Win This 100,000,000,000,000 Note

Gregory White
100 Trillion Zimbabwe Note thumbnail

Right now, markets are on a knife’s edge as Europe’s debt crisis continues to spiral out of control with no end in site. This weekend brings several events which many investors may want to de-risk before:

  • The UK remains in a hung parliament scenario, with negotiations ongoing to see who will form the next government
  • Germany has local elections this weekend which will determine support for Chancellor Merkel heading into negotiations about the Greece bailout.
  • European leaders are holding crisis talks over a bailout system for Europe’s troubled states.

Guess the Dow close in the comments and win a $100 trillion Zimbabwe note!

Closest wins!

Don’t forget to register:

1.    Register for a Business Insider account and enter your email address.  This is not as sketchy as it sounds, we just need a way to contact you if you win.  Rest assured, Business Insider will never sell your information to any third party.

2.    Log-in and post your prediction. We’ll contact you via e-mail if you are the winner.

Guesses Are Open Until 3:50PM. Get It In Fast!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us