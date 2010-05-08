Guess The Close! Win This 100,000,000,000,000 Note

Right now, markets are on a knife’s edge as Europe’s debt crisis continues to spiral out of control with no end in site. This weekend brings several events which many investors may want to de-risk before:
- The UK remains in a hung parliament scenario, with negotiations ongoing to see who will form the next government
- Germany has local elections this weekend which will determine support for Chancellor Merkel heading into negotiations about the Greece bailout.
- European leaders are holding crisis talks over a bailout system for Europe’s troubled states.
Guess the Dow close in the comments and win a $100 trillion Zimbabwe note!
Closest wins!
Don’t forget to register:
1. Register for a Business Insider account and enter your email address. This is not as sketchy as it sounds, we just need a way to contact you if you win. Rest assured, Business Insider will never sell your information to any third party.
2. Log-in and post your prediction. We’ll contact you via e-mail if you are the winner.
Guesses Are Open Until 3:50PM. Get It In Fast!
