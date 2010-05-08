Guess The Close! Win This 100,000,000,000,000 Note

Right now, markets are on a knife’s edge as Europe’s debt crisis continues to spiral out of control with no end in site. This weekend brings several events which many investors may want to de-risk before:



The UK remains in a hung parliament scenario, with negotiations ongoing to see who will form the next government

Germany has local elections this weekend which will determine support for Chancellor Merkel heading into negotiations about the Greece bailout.

European leaders are holding crisis talks over a bailout system for Europe’s troubled states.

