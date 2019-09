Remember last week when there were reports of tanks going into Bahrain, and the Saudi market was in a tail spin?



Yeah, that’s forgotten. And nobody seems too worried about this Friday’s scheduled day of rage.

From its lows of 5231 to its current level at 6122, the Tadawul All Shares is up 17%. You bought the dip, right?

