Guess How Much The Family Behind The 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video Made From YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Your home videos posted on YouTube, if funny enough, could be making your family some major dough.The 2007 YouTube sensation “Charlie Bit Me” — which was filmed for the boy’s American godfather – not only racked up more than 386 million views but it earned £100,000 ($158,560) in ad revenue.



But the video of the loveable biter Charlie Davies-Carr isn’t the only one making it big.

According to Daily Mail, YouTube says there are hundreds of families making six-figures off of their home-grown video creations:

“The film, and other videos [the boys’ father Howard] Davies-Carr has uploaded, have earned the family more than £100,000 through a ‘partnership’ with the website. The company monitors all uploads and if it believes a video will go viral, it contacts the person who posted it. Revenue from ads placed around the clip is then shared between the site and the film’s creator. Mr Davies-Carr, 42, and his wife Shelley plan to put the money towards school fees for their children.”

Watch this ITN News report for more on the Internet revenue phenomenon some families are experiencing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Some other YouTube classics you might remember include “David After Dentist” (more than 100 million views) and “Lily’s Disneyland Surprise!” (more than 6 million views) and “Baby Laughing Hysterically at Ripping Paper” (more than 30 million views).

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.