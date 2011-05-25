Guess How Much Having An Affair Costs A Male Banker (On Average)

Photo: Christies

Here Is The City recently conducted a survey on extra-marital affairs in the banking world.We found out a few things from the 1,879 respondents…



For example, 72% admitted they’ve had at least one affair.

Men are four times more likely to cheat than women (but the affairs of female bankers last longer).

And female bankers feel more guilty about their dalliances than their male counterparts.

One other interesting figure, was how much the men spent on their (temporary) female companions.

The average worked out to be £352 ($568) per rendezvous.

That included gifts, and we assume a hotel room. And possibly one other key ingredient.

