Guess How Much Revenue Each iOS User Brings In Annually

What’s the yearly, recurring revenue per user of iOS, Apple’s mobile platform?



$150, estimates Asymco’s Horace Dediu, extrapolating from the number of devices in the market and a 3.5 average device lifespan.

That’s a lot of money per user. And assuming users are loyal, that’s recurring revenue.

“If we extrapolate growth of iOS to 500 million users then we can assume they will generate $74 billion/yr in recurring revenues,” Dediu adds.

And yet Apple’s trading at a P/E of 15. Amazing.

