Guess How Much Revenue Each iOS User Brings In Annually

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Steve Jobs with IPhone

What’s the yearly, recurring revenue per user of iOS, Apple’s mobile platform? 

$150, estimates Asymco’s Horace Dediu, extrapolating from the number of devices in the market and a 3.5 average device lifespan.

That’s a lot of money per user. And assuming users are loyal, that’s recurring revenue. 

“If we extrapolate growth of iOS to 500 million users then we can assume they will generate $74 billion/yr in recurring revenues,” Dediu adds. 

And yet Apple’s trading at a P/E of 15. Amazing. 

