Guess How Much Money AOL Spends On Patch Annually

Photo: AP

Patch is a “disaster” and “not sustainable,” according to Patch insiders.According to an outsider, it’s also pretty expensive to run.



The Wall Street Journal reports:

AOL is spending about $160 million a year on Patch, which equates to about $150,000 to run each individual Patch site annually, according to an analyst’s estimate. AOL first focused on building traffic to Patch sites, and just recently started ramping up ad sales.

Does it make sense to continue burning money on Patch when AOL is struggling to get itself righted? We don’t think so.

