Guess How Much Each Apple Store Costs

Photo: AP

Between $8.5 and $10 million.And that’s just for the physical stores — not including the leases, the inventory, or the site selection.



That’s according to Horace Dediu at Asymco, who ran the numbers today.

He looked at Apple’s spend on “leasehold improvements” over the last six years, which amounted to $1.9 billion, then divided them by the 220 stores opened. He came up with an average of $8.5 million, but it’s been increasing lately, so $10 million seemed more likely.

His point: if Microsoft (or, someday, Google) wants to match Apple’s footprint, it will have to spend $2 billion just to open the same type and number of stores.

But unlike Apple, which sells hardware at a heavy per-unit markup, Microsoft makes much less money per item sold in its stores, so will have a harder time recovering those costs. Maybe that’s why Microsoft has been so slow to roll out its stores, although it now says it will build 75 new stores over the next three years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.