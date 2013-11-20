Guess How Much An IPhone Costs In Brazil

This morning the Bloomberg terminal had a headline that read, “

Apple IPhone 5S to Cost as Much as $US1,585 in Brazil: Globo Link”

We headed over to TechTudo, a part of Globo, it seems, to confirm the headline. And through a busted translation from Google, it seems this is correct.

The iPhone 5S at entry level costs ~$1,200. (At the higher end it can go up to ~$1,600.) The iPhone 5C at entry level is ~$880. Brazil apparently has some hefty taxes and tariffs, which drives up the price of an iPhone.

This is a good reminder of how expensive the iPhone is in certain parts of the world. Here in the U.S. we tend to think of the iPhone as affordable because it costs $US0-$200 with a carrier contract.

We’re not sure how Apple deals with this sort of problem, or if it bothers to deal with it. But, as lower cost Android phones take over the rest of the world, these high prices are going to hold Apple’s growth, and thus platform, in check.

