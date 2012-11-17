Guess How Many Tweets Twitter's New Board Member Has Sent, Ever

Twitter named a new board member yesterday: former News Corp COO Peter Chernin.



This was a good decision by Twitter, which is trying to get into the ad business.

The ad business is the media business, and few people know the media business as well as Chernin.

He also understands the Internet. He was a driving force behind News Corp’s backing of Hulu, for example.

But here’s a funny fact about Chernin.

Until yesterday, he had tweeted exactly zero times ever (from his own account, at least).

Now, he has tweeted once…to say that he is a “long-time user of twitter for news and information” and that he’s happy to join the board.

The gentleman protests too much?

