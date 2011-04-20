Guess How Many People Lined Up For The PlayBook Launch In Downtown Toronto This Morning

Photo: quinn.anya via Flickr

A “little more than a dozen” according to the Toronto-based Financial Post.Toronto should be RIM’s strongest market — the company is based nearby in Waterloo, Ontario.



Only two people were waiting outside the downtown location of Future Shop — a big electronics retailer — when it opened at 7 a.m. this morning for “PlayBook day.”

Future Shop was expecting more of a crowd. It had even hired caterers to provide BlackBerry cupcakes.

One of the fans, Henry Kim, seemed lukewarm on the product he was buying, saying “iPad has its faults and the PlayBook has its faults, but it is still something I am better with than without.”

The other, Kraig Petrucho, said he was buying a PlayBook out of patriotism.

The manager of Future Shop noted that PlayBook pre-orders were sold out, and he expected a lot more customers to come by and pick their PlayBooks up later in the day.

The Post reports that other downtown Toronto electronic stores like Best Buy and Sears had a few more people waiting when they opened.

Early PlayBook reviews slammed it for a weird feature choice — you can’t get e-mail or calendar information on it unless you tether a BlackBerry phone to it with a wireless Bluetooth connection. This is for security purposes — the first PlayBook is Wi-Fi only, and corporate customers don’t want employees connecting to their email severs over an unsecured Wi-Fi connection. But from a consumer point of view, it makes the first PlayBook look deeply flawed compared with the iPad and Android tablets.

Even worse, in the United States, AT&T is prohibiting such tethering.

RIM may be counting on corporate buyers to pick up the slack, but a recent survey says they aren’t particularly interested either.

