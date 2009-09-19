Guess How Many Pageviews Facebook Gets Per Month

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/89b9b9144ce66448540f7100/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="crowd2" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

This week, Facebook announced it has 300 million users.



Guess how many unique vistors and pageviews per month that translates to?

No, really. Guess. (Down in the comments.)

Then click here for Google’s estimates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.