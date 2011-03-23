Guess How Many Of LinkedIn's 100 Million Users Are Elvis Impersonators

Photo: Cody Austin

LinkedIn announced today that it has crossed the 100 million user mark.To celebrate the news, LinkedIn data guy Scott Nicholson created this list of remarkable facts about that user-base:



56,800 miles (90,900 km): length of the conga line formed by all of our members celebrating our latest milestone. That is equivalent to 9.76 round trips on the road between San Francisco and New York City!

74 profiles with Elvis impersonator listed as a position

1.3+ billion connections between our members

1,091 profiles with chocolatier listed as a position

79+ million job transitions/changes tracked

46 profiles with beatboxer listed as a position

428%: Year-over-year membership growth rate in Brazil, one of our fastest-growing countries

Lee, Smith and Kumar have alternated over the last 8 years as the most common last name of newly registered users

951 years: duration of back-to-back 5-minute phone calls made by 100 million professionals

50%: year-over-year growth in our iPhone skill index

4 profiles with dog or cat psychologist / psychiatrist listed as a position

Some industries with the fastest year-over-year new member growth rates: Education (175%), Facilities Services (121%), and Ranching (112%)

100% of Fortune 500 companies have executives on LinkedIn

1 profile has martini whisperer listed as a position

