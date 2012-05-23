A Fashion Mogul Is Being Forced To Sell His Beverly Hills Mansion For $24 Million

Photo: Redfin

Georges Marciano, the founder of Guess?, has put his iconic Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $24.5 million, according to Trulia.The home is located just north of the Beverly Hills Hotel on North Crescent Drive.



The house features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 19,500 square feet of living space.

Marciano had a tumultuous career.

He was forced to pay his former employees some $370 million in damages after wrongly accusing them of embezzling from him, and was forced into bankruptcy. The home is being sold as part of the Chapter 11 proceedings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

