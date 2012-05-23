A Fashion Mogul Is Being Forced To Sell His Beverly Hills Mansion For $24 Million

Meredith Galante
guess jeans co founders georges marciano list his house at $24 million

Photo: Redfin

Georges Marciano, the founder of Guess?, has put his iconic Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $24.5 million, according to Trulia.The home is located just north of the Beverly Hills Hotel on North Crescent Drive.

The house features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 19,500 square feet of living space.

Marciano had a tumultuous career.

He was forced to pay his former employees some $370 million in damages after wrongly accusing them of embezzling from him, and was forced into bankruptcy. The home is being sold as part of the Chapter 11 proceedings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The estate was designed in 1927 by Robert D. Farquhar.

Harry Cohn, the legendary founder of Columbia Pictures, used to live in the house.

Upon entering, you walk through a grand, three-story foyer.

The wood panels make the place feel homey.

The sweeping staircase is adjacent to the living room and public rooms.

The price of the home boils down to $1,251 per-square foot.

This room is so big, the baby grand piano is hardly noticeable.

The breakfast room has a great view of the backyard.

The formal dining room is unforgettable with vibrant red walls.

The fireplace at the head of the table keeps guests warm.

The kitchen has a ton of counter space, perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and a range.

The library has built-in book shelves.

There are four fireplaces in the home.

The master bedroom is as multi-room suite.

We love the bath tub in the centre of the room.

The master bathroom has superb lighting, perfect for the lady of the house while applying her makeup.

This bedroom has a private patio.

The sitting room off of the master suite is very masculine.

This bedroom is a trendy place to put guests.

In the media room, guests have their own leather armchairs.

The property also features two guest houses.

There is a sunken tennis court.

There is a cabana near the pool.

There are more than two acres of gardens on the property.

The home has multiple terraces.

