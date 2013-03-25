The Best Guesses About What Apple's iWatch Will Look Like

What will the iWatch look like?



A lot of illustrators and designers have been doing their best to figure it out.

People are getting excited about Apple doing something in the smart watch space because, it’s been three years since Apple released the iPad.

The world is waiting for the next industry defining Apple gadget. For a long time, people thought it was going to be a television. But lately, the rumour mill has been pointing to a smart watch.

We’ve put together some of the best illustrations of an iWatch we’ve seen from around the web.

