Guerrilla Marketing Gone Wrong: Orange Miniskirts At World Cup Land Two Women In Handcuffs

Dutch brewery Bavaria NV staged an attention-grabbing guerrilla marketing stunt at Monday’s match between the Netherlands and Denmark.According to the AP, the company arranged for a group of more than 30 women to show up at the game wearing the brand’s signature “Dutchy Dress” underneath normal clothes. 20-five minutes into the match, they all stripped down to reveal the distinctive orange outfits.



Unfortunately for Bavaria NV, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is the official beer of the tournament — giving it exclusive World Cup advertising rights.

FIFA officials promptly escorted the group out of the stadium and held them for questioning. Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, two of the women, believed to be the main organisers of the event, face serious charges and potential jail time. Bavaria NV itself could be facing charges, as well.

As we’ve said before, guerrilla marketing is all about pushing the limits and breaking the rules. But how is a company supposed to know when they might be crossing the line — before it’s too late?

Adam Salacuse, Founder and President of ALT TERRAIN — which specialises in guerrilla campaigns — tells us where Bavaria NV went wrong.

“Brands need to be aware of event protection policies, but more importantly knowing which ones [they tend to enforce] and when they tend to enforce them,” he says.

“The rule of thumb is the more high-profile event the more aggressive the enforcement. Sporting events such as World Cup, World Series and Super Bowl are events to avoid directly ambushing unless you goal is generate controversial press coverage.”

While the goals of a guerrilla stunt are generally to get press and grab attention, it shouldn’t be at the expense of costly fines or someone going to jail.

