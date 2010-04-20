Photo: joebeone via Flickr

Guerrilla marketing was made for small business owners.It requires creativity, flexibility, and a willingness to take a little risk.



The one thing it doesn’t take: a big budget.

“Guerrilla programs usually start when a client says to us, ‘we don’t have any money but we’d really like to get some media attention,'” Drew Neisser, CEO of Renegade, tells us.

They can also be an awesome way to get you noticed, set you apart from your competition, and earn you a reputation for being fun and different — all tailored to whatever budget you have available.

We consulted a few alternative marketing agencies to get some tips on executing a successful guerrilla strategy.

Click here to see how to pull off a guerrilla marketing campaign >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.