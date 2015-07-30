GUD shares are on a tear as its Sunbeam products bring record sales

Indira Naidoo at The Wayside Chapel in Kings Cross. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

GUD reported a 88% rise in full year net profit to $33.24 million, partly due to the success of its Sunbeam home appliances.

The company had record sales of $612 million, a rise of 3% over the previous financial year. Second half revenue was up 7%.

A final fully franked dividend of 22 cents has been declared, bringing the total for the year to 42 cents, a rise of 17%.

Managing Director Jonathan Ling says the principal drivers of the profit rise are cost savings on freight, logistics and warranty costs.

Sunbeam in May regained its leading position in the Australian small appliance market in value terms. Sales increased by 3% in the last six months with the introduction of the Oster blenders in April and the launch of the GoLunch and GoBlend ranges.

GUD also has Oates cleaning products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.