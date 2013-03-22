Hacker Accessed A Silicon Valley Billionaire's AOL Account And Sent Some Pretty Strange Emails

John Doerr, Kleiner Perkins

A hacker who goes by the name of Guccifer has taken another victim.



He’s already hacked into the email accounts of politicians including Colin Powell, former White House aide Sidney Blumenthal, and members of the Bush family.

But this time, he targeted legendary Silicon Valley VC John Doerr, The Smoking Gun reports.

Guccifer hacked into Doerr’s AOL account last week and sent some pretty bizarre emails to The Smoking Gun. One email read, “do you like my new face?” In another email, Guccifer wrote, “i wear glasses right now an I have 2 zillion + in my bank accounts:)).”

Doerr, who did not respond to TSG for comment, is a general partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers with a net worth of $2.7 billion, according to Forbes. He’s also been a member on Google’s board of directors since May 1999.

