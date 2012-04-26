GUCCI, YSL, BALENCIAGA: Europeans Are Still Dropping Tons Of Cash On Luxury Goods

Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Luxury conglomerate, PPR, owner of brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, saw massive sales growth in the division that sells its upscale products.But the clincher: That growth was fuelled by sales in Western Europe, which accounts for a third of the company’s overall revenues.



Click Here To See How Western Europe Is Spending On Luxury Goods >

Sales increased nearly 18 per cent on a comparable basis at the luxury unit, to €1.46 billion.

Gucci, the division’s largest contributor to revenue with 390 locations, saw euro-area sales top increases in North American and the Asia Pacific, gaining 10 per cent during the first three months of 2012.

“PPR delivered a highly satisfactory performance overall in the first quarter of 2012,” PPR Chief François-Henri Pinault said. “Our Luxury brands once again reported strong growth in all geographic areas, while our Sport & Lifestyle brands continued to move ahead.”

Even with austerity programs in place in Italy, the company said Gucci was able to drive single-digit growth on substantial demand.

The company, which is dwarfed by larger rival LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, broke out the individual contributors to its gains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.