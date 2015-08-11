Daughters of slain Gucci heir ask $45 million for sprawling Manhattan penthouse

The Gucci sisters — daughters of the late Maurizio Gucci, the slain Gucci fashion house heir — are moving out of their Fifth Avenue abode.

The sisters came into the penthouse after their stepmother, Patrizia Reggiani, ordered a successful hit on Maurizio.

Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in prison by an Italian court. The sisters are reportedly selling the penthouse because they spend the bulk of their time in Europe, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On the 51st and 50th floors of the Olympic Tower, the penthouse has 14 foot high ceilings. Since 2010, the sisters have been renting it out for $US60,000 a month. Daniela Rivoir of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

Keep scrolling for a tour of the arty, modernist penthouse asking $US45 million.

Welcome the duplex penthouse of 641 Fifth Ave, otherwise known as the Olympic Tower -- one of the most exclusive addresses on the street. Brown Harris Stevens There's no shortage of amazing views, as the duplex sits on the 50th and 51st floors. Brown Harris Stevens The space is 9,500 square feet, but is comprised of a loft-like open space. Brown Harris Stevens Even the office has floor-to-ceiling windows. Brown Harris Stevens The library has a faux fireplace to make it seem a bit more cosy. Brown Harris Stevens The Guccis had the place decorated in a modernist style, which perfectly suits the white palette and wall-to-wall windows. Brown Harris Stevens The ceilings measure a whopping 14 feet. Brown Harris Stevens The master bathroom is huge, with a rainfall shower head. Brown Harris Stevens This shower has a view of the Empire State Building. Brown Harris Stevens We weren't kidding about the amazing views. Brown Harris Stevens

