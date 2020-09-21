Gucci is selling jeans with deliberate grass stains on the knees for $770

Gucci Gucci’s jeans have deliberate grass stains on the knees.

Gucci is selling jeans with deliberate grass stains on the knees for £600 ($US770).

The Italian fashion house also has denim overalls in the same style for £850 ($US1,092).

Both items are part of Gucci’s mens ready to wear collection for Fall/Winter 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you thought high-end fashion was all diamond-encrusted leather handbags and silk dresses dripping in pearls, think again.

Gucci is selling jeans with deliberate grass stains on the knees for Â£600 ($US770) a pair.

For true denim lovers, the Italian fashion house also has dungarees in the same style for Â£850 ($US1,092).

Gucci The dungarees have stains on the back too.

Both items are in Gucci’s mens ready to wear collection for Fall/Winter 2020, which, the brand says, channels a “grunge vibe.”

“This wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect,” the website reads.

“Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.”

This isn’t the first time Gucci has charged high-end prices for items many people would consider damaged.

In 2019, the luxury brand launched dirty-looking trainers complete with scuff marks for $US870.

Many people mocked the sneakers on social media, with one shopper saying: “I’ve got a few filthy stained pairs like this left abandoned in the garden shed.”

Read more:

Gucci Beauty’s newest campaign stars Ellie Goldstein, an 18-year-old model with Down syndrome

What 11 fashion brands are doing to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic

15 luxury face masks over $US100 people are wearing just for fashion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.