Gucci is selling a $2,600 dress for men to challenge 'toxic stereotypes'

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/ Getty Images Models walking in the Gucci Fall/Winter 2020 runway show which included clothing that explores gender fluidity.

Gucci is selling a $US2,600 dress for men that it says is disrupting “toxic” gender stereotypes.

The smock is featured in its Fall/Winter ready-to-wear 2020 collection which explores the idea of fluidity.

Many people on social media questioned its high price, styling, and whether it actually aids in breaking down “toxic masculinity.”

The brand also has a floral dress available for $US1,800 from the same collection.

Gucci is selling a $US2,600 tartan smock for men which the brand says challenges the “toxic stereotypes that mould the masculine gender identity.”

Featured as part of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the orange and beige 100% cotton embroidered smock features mother of pearl buttons and a satin bow at the waist, as well as a white contrast Peter Pan collar which, according to the website, adds “a childhood inspired element” to the garment.

The collection in its entirety is inspired by the grunge movement of the 1990s and is a blend of mismatched colours, oversized jackets and sweaters, and jeans ripped at the knee.

Twitter user @m_c_q_n, whose bio says they are a stylist, critiqued the outfit’s overall styling, commenting: “I don’t really know what they were trying to do here and I really don’t know why my man has jeans on underneath.”

£1700 Gucci dress for men. I don't really know what they were trying to do here and I really don't know why my man has jeans on underneath pic.twitter.com/qMGJmfjDKL — ۗMCQN (@m_c_q_n) October 4, 2020

With the idea of gender-fluid clothing mostly welcomed within the fashion world, people on social media have had a lot to say about this particular dress â€” from its price and styling choices to whether it actually breaks down toxic masculinity.

One user tweeted: “Blokes have been ‘wearing make up’ and other ‘typical girly’ stuff for years, many of my favourite 80s pop stars, they didn’t find being masculine ‘toxic,’ just went for a vibe. Some were gay some were not. Wtf are these dullards actually trying to say?”

“If you want to fight ‘toxic masculinity stereotypes’ and have Â£1,700 to spare give your local women’s refuge Â£1,680 and buy yourself a T-shirt,” another said.

The styling of the dress has also faced criticism, with many users calling it “ugly.” However, others praised the dress’ release as a “beautiful moment,” while one commented that they hoped it was “the start of reducing the toxic masculine stereotype which means I can’t wear a dress to work.”

How interesting, looking at people's reaction to Gucci's tartan dress for men… you can pretty much tell who are the fun ones vs the uptight uncles you never want to invite to your party. — ⚔️ the Gardenerd Lt M Elona Muskri ⚔️ (@yours_heidi) October 4, 2020

It wouldn’t be the first time the fashion brand’s styling choices were questioned, most recently with the unveiling of its $US775grass-stained jeans last month.

There are many questions and discussions that surround ideas of fashion and gender. Earlier this year Insider’s Darcy Schild reported that London Fashion Week would be gender-neutral for the first time in London Fashion Week’s 40-year history.

Fashion brands are continuously looking at ways to be more inclusive and present new ideas that confront social norms â€” even if some still have a long way to go, as Frank Olito found when reviewing Banana Rebuplic’s gender-neutral clothing line.

Gucci did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

