How $1,000 Gucci mules are restored from bite marks

Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim’s Shoe and Bag Repair.

He shows us how to restore a pair of Gucci mules that retail for around $US1,000 ($AU1,359).

This includes cleaning the shoes, filling in the chewed leather with leather filler, and repainting.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Hi, I’m Rio, and I’m the owner of Kim’s Shoe and Bag Repair. Today, I’m doing a restoration on a pair of Gucci loafers that retail for around $US1,000 ($AU1,359). One of my customers brought me her shoe that was bitten by her dog. The biggest problem with this shoe is that her dog chewed the toe area of the shoe, so the leather is completely cracked and broken. I’m going to repair broken leather on the toe area and also clean the shoe and refinish it. I’m wiping off the dust and debris from the shoe with a horsehair brush to prevent the shoe from any scratches by debris while cleaning the shoe.

Now, I’m applying a leather adhesive to glue cracked leather pieces. I have to be careful when I’m gluing broken leather pieces not to make more damage on leather. I’m gently pressing the bite marks to glue the torn leather back onto the shoe and then slowly moving a roller over the leather to make them firmly attached.

I’m taking small amounts of the leather filler and gently spread the filler over the cracks with a palette knife until the crack appears filled. And then tilting the edge of the palette knife sideways and gently scraping off the excess filler. Now, I’m using a rotary tool to sand down the leather filler on the damaged surface until it gets smooth. When I use the rotary tool to sand down, I have to be careful about the control of pressing force. If I press too hard, it could dent the surface.

I’m applying a leather cleaner with soft horsehair brush to clean the shoe, because it got dirty when the dog played with the shoe. I am mixing up leather paints to match the color of the shoe and then applying it with acrylic paintbrush to the repaired area. Now I’m applying a leather paint with acrylic paintbrush to repaint color-faded edges of the shoe. I’m spraying waterproof spray onto the shoe to prevent water from being absorbed.