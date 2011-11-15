French Luxury Tycoon François Pinault Just Dropped $32 Million On A Historic Home In London

AP Images



François Pinault, founder of luxury conglomerate PPR, has just paid $31.88 million for a historic mansion in the Chelsea neighbourhood of London, according to the UK Telegraph.The two-bedroom brick mansion with soaring ceilings gained notoriety as the bachelor pad of Richard Griffiths’ character, Uncle Monty, in the cult 1987 comedy film Withnail and I, the Telegraph reported.

Pinault, whose son François-Henri is married to actress Selma Hayek, bought the landmark property from renowned design expert Professor Bernard Nevill, who spent decades refining the interior of the home.

PPR, which is now run by François-Henri, owns luxury brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, among others. The company’s revenue totaled around $20 billion last year.

The exterior of the home, which was designed in 1868

Photo: Google Earth

DON’T MISS: An Indian Businessman Just Bought Britain’s Most Expensive Home In A Huge Foreclosure Sale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.