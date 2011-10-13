Staff At Chinese Gucci Store Say They Were So Badly Abused That They Miscarried

Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Gucci headquarters have made some management changes at the Gucci flagship store in Shenzhen, China, after employees complained they were abused so badly that some pregnant staff suffered miscarriages, according to AFP.AFP reported:



The Italian fashion label issued a statement late Tuesday after Chinese media said some former employees at the store in the southern boom town of Shenzhen claimed they had to ask permission to use the toilet or drink water.

The five former Gucci workers also said they were made to work extra hours unpaid and to pay for any items that were stolen from the shop, in an open letter seen by Chinese media.

The company, which is owned by French luxury conglomerate Pinault-Printemps-Redoutem, said it had replaced senior management and an assistant manager at the store, which is one of 42 Gucci retailers in China.

