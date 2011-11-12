You Won't BELIEVE What A Jacket Costs At Gucci's Brand New Kids' Boutique

Dina Spector/Business Insider
Gucci opened its first luxury boutique for children in the U.S. on Wednesday, celebrating with a barrage of shiny gold, bear-shaped balloons certain to entice the shop’s young clientele. Of course, it’s the tots’ parents that will ultimately be shelling out the big bucks for say, a $235 pair of boys denim jeans or a $3,800 pink python jacket (apparently the store’s most expensive item).
There was no shortage of wildly expensive boots, coats, and purses on display when we ventured over to the Fifth Avenue store this afternoon to get a first-hand peek of what’s available to the world’s tiniest and most fashionable consumers.
Despite the fact that it just opened its doors, there were suspiciously few customers inside the 1,450 square-foot-shop.
We guess New York’s super-rich were busy shopping at grown-up Gucci, just one door over from the children’s version.
Here's the view from outside Gucci children's store. A well-dressed man with good bone structure opens the door for you.
And this is what it looks like on the inside — lots of gold, glass, and one stern-looking saleslady. They weren't wild about us taking photos, so we snapped what we could.
You have to walk up a flight of stairs — or take a quick elevator ride accompanied by a friendly salesman — to check out baby clothes on the second floor
