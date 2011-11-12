You Won't BELIEVE What A Jacket Costs At Gucci's Brand New Kids' Boutique

Dina Spector/Business Insider



Gucci opened its first luxury boutique for children in the U.S. on Wednesday, celebrating with a barrage of shiny gold, bear-shaped balloons certain to entice the shop’s young clientele. Of course, it’s the tots’ parents that will ultimately be shelling out the big bucks for say, a $235 pair of boys denim jeans or a $3,800 pink python jacket (apparently the store’s most expensive item).

There was no shortage of wildly expensive boots, coats, and purses on display when we ventured over to the Fifth Avenue store this afternoon to get a first-hand peek of what’s available to the world’s tiniest and most fashionable consumers.

Despite the fact that it just opened its doors, there were suspiciously few customers inside the 1,450 square-foot-shop.

We guess New York’s super-rich were busy shopping at grown-up Gucci, just one door over from the children’s version.

