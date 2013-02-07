Guatemalan Woman Arrested With $31,000 In Stomach

Photo: Noel Celis/AFP
A Guatemalan woman was arrested at Panama’s international airport as she tried to enter the country with more than $31,000 in cash stashed inside her stomach, Panamanian police said Wednesday.The 44-year-old, whose identity was withheld, was arrested Monday after police conducted an X-ray of the woman who was exhibiting “suspicious behaviour,” according to the authorities.
At least 39 different bundles that had been in her stomach were recovered by police, who estimated a total sum of $31,200.
The detainee was expected to expel the remaining bundles at a hospital in Panama City, where the authorities will determine the final amount she was illegally carrying.
