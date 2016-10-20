Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sequel trailer is here

Kirsten Acuna
“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is keeping the surprises coming Wednesday. First, he released a teaser poster for “Guardians of the Galaxy” showing off baby Groot. Now, he debuted the first footage for the film on Facebook.

The sequel will reunite Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and baby Groot for another adventure which has them team up with the first film’s antiheroes Nebula and Yondu.

Gunn said a trailer for the film is coming soon. With the release of Marvel’s next superhero movie “Doctor Strange” October 25 in the UK, perhaps we can expect a trailer in the coming days. We’re crossing our fingers.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be in theatres May 5, 2017.

Check out the teaser footage below:

