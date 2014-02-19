Here's The First Full 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Trailer

Kirsten Acuna

The first trailer for Marvel’s big summer movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” just premiered on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and it looks pretty humorous.

Chris Pratt (“The LEGO Movie”) joined Kimmel to debut the full trailer.

The film will follows five misfit space travellers — Peter Quill (Pratt), a giant tree creature Groot (Vin Diesel), a raccoon named Rocket (Bradley Cooper), assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) — who come into contact with a powerful mysterious orb.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be in theatres August 1.

Check it out below.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here’s who’s playing who:

Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord. You probably know him best from “Parks and Recreation.”

Guardians of the galaxy chris pratt star lordGuardians of the Galaxy trailer
Chris pratt guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Vin Diesel voices Groot.

Groot guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Zoe Saldana will play Gamora.

Gamora guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Bradley Cooper voices Rocket.

Rocket guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer.

Drax the destroyer guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”) plays Nebula.

Karen gillian guardians of the galaxyMarvel / Guardians of the Galaxy trailer
Nebula guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Djimon Hounsou is Korath the Pursuer.

Korath guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

John C. Reilly stars as Rhomann Dey.

John c reilly guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Benecio Del Toro returns as The Collector seen at the end of “Thor: The Dark World.”

Benecio del toro guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Fans wondering how this movie will link up to “The Avengers” should keep their eye on the “mysterious orb” introduced at the start of the trailer.

Orb guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.