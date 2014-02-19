Here's The First Full 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Trailer

The first trailer for Marvel’s big summer movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” just premiered on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and it looks pretty humorous.

Chris Pratt (“The LEGO Movie”) joined Kimmel to debut the full trailer.

The film will follows five misfit space travellers — Peter Quill (Pratt), a giant tree creature Groot (Vin Diesel), a raccoon named Rocket (Bradley Cooper), assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) — who come into contact with a powerful mysterious orb.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be in theatres August 1.

Check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here’s who’s playing who:

Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord. You probably know him best from “Parks and Recreation.”

Vin Diesel voices Groot.

Zoe Saldana will play Gamora.

Bradley Cooper voices Rocket.

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer.

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”) plays Nebula.

Djimon Hounsou is Korath the Pursuer.

John C. Reilly stars as Rhomann Dey.

Benecio Del Toro returns as The Collector seen at the end of “Thor: The Dark World.”

Fans wondering how this movie will link up to “The Avengers” should keep their eye on the “mysterious orb” introduced at the start of the trailer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.