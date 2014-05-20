The New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Trailer Is Awesome

The second full-length trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy” was just released and it looks awesome.

The film follows five misfit space travellers — Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), a giant tree creature Groot (Vin Diesel), a raccoon named Rocket (Bradley Cooper), assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) — who come into contact with a powerful mysterious orb.

As the film’s Facebook page says, the new trailer offers “Your first ‘I Am Groot,’ more Rocket, Drax and Gamora in action, and the usual Peter Quill swagger.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” hits theatres August 1. Check out the fun trailer below:

