The First Teaser Trailer For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

The first trailer for “The Guardians of the Galaxy” debuts tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Until then, Marvel just released a 15-second teaser.

Other than the “Captain America” sequel, this will be Marvel’s big summer movie this year.

The film features “The LEGO Movie” star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel and is in theatres August 1.

If you’re not sure what the “Guardians” are all about, here’s the synopsis for the film from Disney/Marvel:

An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits — Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Peter discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand — with the galaxy’s fate in the balance.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here’s what you saw:

Zoe Saldana will play Gamora.

Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation) is Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Vin Diesel voices 7-foot-tall tree Groot.

Professional wrestler Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer.

Djimon Hounsou will play Korath the Pursurer.

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”) shaved her head to play villain Nebula.

If you need a few more photos to hold you over, here are a few of this year’s action figures from Hasbro’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” toy line we saw Monday at the New York Toy Fair.

Here’s Rocket Raccoon. Bradley Cooper will voice him in the film.

Here’s Rocket Raccoon’s spaceship, Warbird, which you could also spot briefly in the teaser.

Here’s Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon.

And here are Gamora, Star-Lord, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon.

