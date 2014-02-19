The First Teaser Trailer For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Kirsten Acuna

The first trailer for “The Guardians of the Galaxy” debuts tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Until then, Marvel just released a 15-second teaser.

Other than the “Captain America” sequel, this will be Marvel’s big summer movie this year.

The film features “The LEGO Movie” star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel and is in theatres August 1.

If you’re not sure what the “Guardians” are all about, here’s the synopsis for the film from Disney/Marvel:

An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits — Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Peter discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand — with the galaxy’s fate in the balance.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here’s what you saw:

Zoe Saldana will play Gamora.

Zoe saldana gamoraDisney/Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation) is Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Guardians of the galaxy chris pratt star lordGuardians of the Galaxy trailer
Chris pratt star lord guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Vin Diesel voices 7-foot-tall tree Groot.

Groot guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Professional wrestler Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer.

Drax the destroyer guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Djimon Hounsou will play Korath the Pursurer.

Djimon Hounsou guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”) shaved her head to play villain Nebula.

Nebula guardians of the galaxyGuardians of the Galaxy trailer

If you need a few more photos to hold you over, here are a few of this year’s action figures from Hasbro’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” toy line we saw Monday at the New York Toy Fair.

Here’s Rocket Raccoon. Bradley Cooper will voice him in the film.

Rocket raccoon guardians of the galaxy toyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider
Rocket raccoon guardians of the galaxyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Here’s Rocket Raccoon’s spaceship, Warbird, which you could also spot briefly in the teaser.

Warbird rocket raccoon toy fair guardians of the galaxyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Here’s Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon.

Star lord and rocket raccoonKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

And here are Gamora, Star-Lord, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon.

Guardians of the galaxy toy fairKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

