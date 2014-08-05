The Spaceship In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Was Named After An 80s Teen Heartthrob

“Guardians of the Galaxy” made a whopping $US94 million at the box office this weekend.

One of the reasons audiences resonated with the film is all of the nostalgic 1980s pop culture references, thanks to character Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) spending his early years on Earth up until 1988, when he was abducted by aliens.

Quill’s love of 80s culture is shown throughout the film.

It’s in the music he listens to, the things he talks about (Quill mentions “Footloose,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and John Stamos in the film), and apparently even the name of his ship.

In the film, Quill is the captain of a spacecraft called The Milano. You can see a picture of the ship in one of its many fire fights below.

For anyone who grew up in the 80s, the name Milano may sound familiar thanks to “Who’s The Boss” star and teen heartthrob, Alyssa Milano.

Milano, now 41, appeared on the hit ABC show from 1984-1992.

Many fans caught the reference and figured that Quill named his ship after the actress.

The film’s director, James Gunn, tweeted confirmation of the reference last week:

For those of you who asked, yes, Quill’s ship The Milano is named after his awesome childhood crush @Alyssa_Milano. #GuardiansoftheGalaxy

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 29, 2014

Luckily for 80s babies, Marvel and Disney have already green-lit a sequel for 2017.

