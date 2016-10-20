24 photos from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel teaser trailer that make us wish it was here already

Kirsten Acuna
Baby groot gotg 2Marvel

The first teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was released Wednesday evening and it already has us pumped for the movie next winter.

If you haven’t seen it, check it out here first

While we’re waiting for the first real trailer, which may come any day now, we have so many questions — especially about baby Groot (who sort of looks like toddler Groot now).

So let’s get to it and overanalyse this first teaser.

Hmm. What's this creepy-looking tunnel? 'Hooked on a Feeling' is playing in the trailer, so it can't be all bad! So let the nostalgia roll.

Marvel
Is that writing there on the wall?

Yes. Spacesuits are fun (but also probably for emergencies).

Marvel

Ah. There's a tease of Drax (Dave Bautista). Do you think he got any more tattoos?

Marvel

Gamora! Another tease. Show us more!

Disney/Marvel

Now, we're talking. This looks like Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) looking out on an awesome space scene.

Disney/Marvel
This is looking like some good computer background fodder.

Maybe he's meeting up with his dad, who will be a planet in the sequel played by Kurt Russell.

Yup. Definitely Star-Lord.

Marvel

Looking good.

Marvel

Director James Gunn has told fans on Facebook that he'll be putting the female characters front and center in the sequel and we see a pretty intense scene teased with Gamora brandishing a weapon.

Disney/Marvel

It looks like Yondu (Michael Rooker) is now playing for the good guys and is teaming up with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Disney/Marvel
We're digging Rocket's new blue gear.

It looks like we're in store for another fun fight sequence. Are they back in the prison from the first film?

Disney/Marvel

At San Diego Comic-Con footage was teased showing the pair being thrown into a cell by a group of alien pirates known as the Ravagers.

It doesn't look like things are going so hot for Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Disney/Marvel

Oh hey Peter Quill, whatcha doing there with your blaster against your face?

Disney/Marvel

Oh, just transforming into Star-Lord. No big deal.

(image url='https://static.thisisinsider.com/image/5807aead4520d41f008b4db8-/chris-pratt-star-lord-gotg-2.gif' alt='Chris pratt star lord gotg 2' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='https://static.thisisinsider.com/image/5807aead4520d41f008b4db8-/chris-pratt-star-lord-gotg-2.gif')

Star-Lord doesn't need to suit up to pilot his ship.

Marvel
Look at that intense concentration. So focused.

This is the best shot I could get of the ship in action. Check out that sky. 'GOTG 2' looks like it's going to be gorgeous.

Marvel

It's raining Ravagers.

Marvel
I can't stop looking at that one guy's face. Mondays, am I right?

What's this forested planet we see Gamora, Star-Lord, and Drax on? Could this be Star-Lord's dad -- Ego the Living Planet?

Marvel
Yeah, his dad's a planet. It's weird.

Here's a good look at Gamora. Is it just us or does her green skin look a little less bold this time around?

Marvel

Quill's getting some dating advice from Drax. How do you think that's going?

Marvel
Same.

That smolder though.

Marvel

Rocket's just blasting all of the bad guys away.

Marvel
Watch out 007.

... with baby Groot on his shoulder!!

Marvel

Because we know you need that GIF in your life:

Not only does he make the tiniest of noises, but he even has a tiny jacket! We are Groot.

Marvel

