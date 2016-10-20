24 photos from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel teaser trailer that make us wish it was here already

The first teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was released Wednesday evening and it already has us pumped for the movie next winter.
If you haven’t seen it, check it out here first.
While we’re waiting for the first real trailer, which may come any day now, we have so many questions — especially about baby Groot (who sort of looks like toddler Groot now).
So let’s get to it and overanalyse this first teaser.
Hmm. What's this creepy-looking tunnel? 'Hooked on a Feeling' is playing in the trailer, so it can't be all bad! So let the nostalgia roll.
Maybe he's meeting up with his dad, who will be a planet in the sequel played by Kurt Russell.
Director James Gunn has told fans on Facebook that he'll be putting the female characters front and center in the sequel and we see a pretty intense scene teased with Gamora brandishing a weapon.
It looks like Yondu (Michael Rooker) is now playing for the good guys and is teaming up with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).
It looks like we're in store for another fun fight sequence. Are they back in the prison from the first film?
At San Diego Comic-Con footage was teased showing the pair being thrown into a cell by a group of alien pirates known as the Ravagers.
(image url='https://static.thisisinsider.com/image/5807aead4520d41f008b4db8-/chris-pratt-star-lord-gotg-2.gif' alt='Chris pratt star lord gotg 2' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='https://static.thisisinsider.com/image/5807aead4520d41f008b4db8-/chris-pratt-star-lord-gotg-2.gif')
This is the best shot I could get of the ship in action. Check out that sky. 'GOTG 2' looks like it's going to be gorgeous.
What's this forested planet we see Gamora, Star-Lord, and Drax on? Could this be Star-Lord's dad -- Ego the Living Planet?
Here's a good look at Gamora. Is it just us or does her green skin look a little less bold this time around?
