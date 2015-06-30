We finally know what the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel will be called

We’re still about two years away from the 2017 release of “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” but it looks like one of the first big bits of information about the film has just come out: the title.

Earlier today, Collider reported that Marvel President Kevin Feige let it slip during the “Ant-Man” press junket the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel would be called “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

James Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that yes, Feige had accidently let the title slip:

Yes, the official title for the @Guardians sequel is GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2. Nice detective work, @colliderfrosty, etc! You got us!

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2015

In case that sounded a little sarcastic, Gunn posted a much longer, more sincere answer on Facebook:

“Yes, the official title of the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Kevin Feige recently let the title slip while doing Ant-Man press, which I’m really happy about because God knows I’ve let more than one thing slip accidentally while chattering away on this FB page. Also, hats off to some intrepid fans who figured out the title a couple of days after I posted the cover page. More than one person guessed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” – I wanted so badly to give you props at the time, but knew I had to wait. For Kevin to mess up. Haha. PS ANT-MAN PREMIERE TONIGHT AND I AM STOKED!”

While that title might sound a little anti-climactic, it is actually a clever reference to the first film’s hugely memorable soundtrack. While “Guardians of the Galaxy” had “Awesome Mix Vol. 1,” the sequel promises “Awesome Mix Vol. 2.” The first film’s soundtrack hit number one on the Billboard 200 last summer.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” hits theatres in 2017.

