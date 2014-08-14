Awesome Photos Of Lee Pace's Makeup Transformation Into The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Villain

The majority of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast had to undergo extensive makeup transformations for Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

One of the most unrecognizable actors in the film may be Lee Pace who goes completely blue to play villainous tyrant Ronan the Accuser.

Pace is no stranger to the makeup chair. He has played Thrandull, the Elevenking of Mirkwood, in the “Hobbit” trilogy. The 35-year-old actor also appeared in AMC’s new series “Halt and Catch Fire.”

Warner Bros./AMC Lee Pace as Thrandull in ‘The Hobbit’ films and Joe MacMillan on AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire.’

Disney and Marvel shared a lot of behind-the-scenes photos of Pace’s transformation with Business Insider courtesy of makeup designer Lizzie Georgiou.

In addition to designing the look for Ronan, Georgiou also oversaw makeup for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and The Collector (Benicio del Toro) along with all of the different alien races seen in the film.

See how Pace became Ronan below.

First, Pace had his face, lips, and head painted a soft periwinkle.

Darker veins were added throughout his face.

The Ronan we know is more blue, but he’s still missing something.

A few added black accents add to Pace’s piercing stare.

The headdress and purple contacts complete the look.

Here’s a before and after of the actor:

