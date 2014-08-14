Awesome Photos Of Lee Pace's Makeup Transformation Into The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Villain

Kirsten Acuna
Ronan guardians of the galaxyDisney/Marvel

The majority of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast had to undergo extensive makeup transformations for Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

One of the most unrecognizable actors in the film may be Lee Pace who goes completely blue to play villainous tyrant Ronan the Accuser.

Pace is no stranger to the makeup chair. He has played Thrandull, the Elevenking of Mirkwood, in the “Hobbit” trilogy. The 35-year-old actor also appeared in AMC’s new series “Halt and Catch Fire.”

Lee pace hobbit halt and catch fireWarner Bros./AMCLee Pace as Thrandull in ‘The Hobbit’ films and Joe MacMillan on AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire.’

Disney and Marvel shared a lot of behind-the-scenes photos of Pace’s transformation with Business Insider courtesy of makeup designer Lizzie Georgiou.

In addition to designing the look for Ronan, Georgiou also oversaw makeup for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and The Collector (Benicio del Toro) along with all of the different alien races seen in the film.

See how Pace became Ronan below.

First, Pace had his face, lips, and head painted a soft periwinkle.

Ronan makeup guardians of the galaxyDisney/Marvel courtesy of Lizzie Georgiou

Darker veins were added throughout his face.

Ronan make up guardians of the galaxyDisney/Marvel courtesy of Lizzie Georgiou

The Ronan we know is more blue, but he’s still missing something.

Guardians of the galaxy ronanDisney/Marvel courtesy of Lizzie Georgiou

A few added black accents add to Pace’s piercing stare.

Guardians of the galaxy lee paceDisney/Marvel courtesy of Lizzie Georgiou

The headdress and purple contacts complete the look.

Disney/Marvel courtesy of Lizzie Georgiou

Here’s a before and after of the actor:

Lee pace guardians of the galaxy makeupBI Composite: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images/Disney courtesy of Lizzie Georgiou

