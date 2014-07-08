Marvel Debuted 17 Minutes Of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Free For Fans And They Loved It

It looks like Marvel has another hit on its hands.

Disney premiered 17 minutes of unseen footage from its next film, “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in theatres across the U.S. Monday evening.

We won’t give any spoilers, but we watched an action-heavy prison sequence followed by an extended trailer for the James Gunn-directed movie that didn’t disappoint.

Unlike previous Marvel movies, “Guardians of the Galaxy” will follow a new roster of characters — Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and tree creature Groot (Vin Diesel) — who come in contact with one of the powerful Infinity gemstones that has been teased throughout Disney’s Marvel cinematic universe.

Before the screening began, fans were asked to share their thoughts on the footage afterward using the hashtag #GuardiansoftheGalaxy.

Fans loved it.

















Is it August 1st yet? #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy IMAX 3D sneak was spectacular! Yay #Marvel

— deewani (@deewani) July 8, 2014

First look of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy was fantastic!! I definitely recommend everyone to watch it in Imax 3D!

— Alyx Stone (@alyxstone) July 8, 2014

@JamesGunn What an incredibly awesome, wild, & kick-arse 17mins. My only gripe is that it was just 17mins. Can’t wait! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy

— Mike Donovan Lacy (@MikeDLacy) July 8, 2014

Saw 17 mins of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy. Vin Diesel as Groot is definitely going to steal the show.

— Brian Mills (@BriMills) July 8, 2014

The 17-min #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy preview did not disappoint. @Marvel knows what’s up: heavy focus on Rocket. This movie is gonna rock.

— Jamie Greene (@theroarbots) July 8, 2014

Sneak peak of @Guardians was amazing. If you’re not in theatres August 1st you’ll miss greatness #IamGroot #GuardiansoftheGalaxy

— Lil Furry Monster (@lilfurymonster) July 8, 2014

What a tease!!! The first look at #GuardiansofTheGalaxy was AMAZING. I could not stop laughing. Rocket and Groot are everything. #iamgroot

— Morgan Hoffman (@morganhoffman) July 8, 2014

We got 2 see 17 mins of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy & it was AWESOME! Even better then all the trailers I have seen! Can’t wait 2 see all of it!

— Magie Tagie (@Magietagie) July 8, 2014

From the small teaser, it’s already clear Rocket Raccoon and Groot should be fan favourites.

The chemistry between the quirky characters works and the entire scene we saw was a lot of fun. Focusing the film on an entire ensemble gives “Guardians of the Galaxy” an almost Avengers-like appeal that feels bigger in some ways than the singular “Iron Man,” “Captain America,” and “Thor,” movies.

Marvel Attendees also received this ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ poster at preview screenings.

Minor details about the film follow.

A few non-Disney friendly moments may not make the film’s final cut. Chris Pratt’s middle finger, which was extensively blurred in trailers, was front and center for viewing. At another point, Pratt’s character calls someone a bastard.

There is also one gimmick that could work in the film’s favour or against it depending on usage.

Diesel’s tree-like character can only utter one sentence — “I am Groot. Cleverly place, the catchphrase will work. One too many deliveries and it could become old real fast.

However, we trust Gunn knows to use it both smartly and sparingly.

Our audience loved it every time it was said.

Marvel has since released part of the extended footage shown at the screening.

Check it out below.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is in theatres August 1.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

