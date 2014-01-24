Stan Lee Won't Have His Usual Cameo In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

One of the best things about going to see a Marvel movie — other than the post-credits scenes — is spotting Stan Lee in the film.

He’s had a cameo in every single Marvel film since 2000’s “X-Men.”

That streak will come to an end this summer “Guardians of the Galaxy” comes out.

The comic lord recently explained during a video podcast with DweebCast why he can’t appear in “Galaxy”:

“This is the one group that I didn’t create,” says Lee. “I didn’t write “Guardians of the Galaxy.’ I’m not even sure who they all are!”

If you were hoping to see Lee in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” he won’t be in that either. Last summer, he told people at the Fan Expo in Toronto he wasn’t able to shoot a cameo in the Bryan Singer-directed sequel because he was attending the conference.

You will be able to see Lee in both “The Amazing Spiderman 2” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” this year.

Watch the podcast below and relive all of Stan Lee’s cameos below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.