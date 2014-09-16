Here's Why 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director Gave Out Play-Doh To Cast Members On Set

Director James Gunn had a lot of fun on set with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” crew.

Not only did he play ‘70s music on set for the cast, it turns out he also rewarded cast members with Play-Doh for doing “an amazing job” on set.

Gunn has been sharing photos from the film’s set every day on social media. Last week, Gunn shared a photo of himself with actor Spencer Wilding who played the guard that stole Star-Lord’s cassette player. Wilding is seen with a small package of Play-Doh given to him by the director.

“I would keep a pile of little Play-Doh containers onset and if someone did an especially amazing job that day – whether it was an actor, a grip, a stunt man, or a PA (production assistant) – they’d get a canister of Play-Doh,” Gunn wrote in a lengthy post. “I probably only gave about 40 containers out over the entire shoot – on an 85 day schedule with a crew of a couple hundred, that isn’t much.”

Gunn said he decided to choose Play-Doh because he loves its smell.

“Opening a new container and smelling it puts me in a creative, child-like place. And who doesn’t love playing with Play-Doh,” wrote Gunn.

He added that Spencer received the reward for acting out a scene that got cut from the final film in which he danced through the prison with the Sony Walkman.

The scene will be on the Blu-Ray for the film when it comes out, according to Gunn.

That could be a while since the film is still going strong at theatres. “Guardians of the Galaxy” has become the first film this year to cross $US300 million at the domestic box office.

