New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Trailer Shows Off The Villain

Kirsten Acuna
Drax the destroyer guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Marvel released a new international trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy” and it finally gives us a much better idea of what to expect from Marvel’s next big film.

Every teaser and trailer up to this point has highlighted the comedic aspects of the movie between a hodgepodge group of unlikely heroes: Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Finally, we’re getting a sense of a more serious undertone to the film along with our first glimpse of the villain, Ronan (Lee Pace).

First check out the trailer:

Here’s Ronan. He’s the son of Thanos, the character we first saw in one of “The Avengers” end-credit scenes.

Guardians of the galaxy ronanMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer
Lee pace guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

We get a little more about Peter Quill’s backstory as a child abducted from Earth.

Abduction guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

And we get to see more of the ships soaring in space.

Guardians of the galaxy spaceshipMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer
Guardians of the galaxy shipMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

There are a lot of new shots of the main characters.

Drax the Destroyer

Drax the destroyer guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Groot

Groot guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket raccoon guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Drax and Gamora

Drax gamora guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

And, yes, this is Glenn Close. She’ll be playing Irani Rael, part of the intergalactic police force in the film. She’ll rank as the highest member of the corps, Nova Prime.

Glenn close guardians of the galaxyMarvel/Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is in theatres August 1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.