New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Trailer Shows Off The Villain

Marvel released a new international trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy” and it finally gives us a much better idea of what to expect from Marvel’s next big film.

Every teaser and trailer up to this point has highlighted the comedic aspects of the movie between a hodgepodge group of unlikely heroes: Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Finally, we’re getting a sense of a more serious undertone to the film along with our first glimpse of the villain, Ronan (Lee Pace).

First check out the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s Ronan. He’s the son of Thanos, the character we first saw in one of “The Avengers” end-credit scenes.

We get a little more about Peter Quill’s backstory as a child abducted from Earth.

And we get to see more of the ships soaring in space.

There are a lot of new shots of the main characters.

Drax the Destroyer

Groot

Rocket Raccoon

Drax and Gamora

And, yes, this is Glenn Close. She’ll be playing Irani Rael, part of the intergalactic police force in the film. She’ll rank as the highest member of the corps, Nova Prime.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is in theatres August 1.

